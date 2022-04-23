Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. Cintas reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,229. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

