Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Clarivate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.