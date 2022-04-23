Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $126.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $223,499.42 and $126.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

