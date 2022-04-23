Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 20th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.53 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan bought 6,500 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

