Comparing Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cano Health has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.5% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -7.02% -2.70% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cano Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 1 0 6 0 2.71 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cano Health currently has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 166.44%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health $1.61 billion 1.52 -$18.02 million N/A N/A Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.76 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cano Health.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Cano Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement. The company also operates pharmacies, as well as provides dental services in its medical centers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 owned medical centers and approximately 1000 affiliate providers serving approximately 227,005 members. Cano Health, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company operates 67 clinic locations. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cerritos, California.

