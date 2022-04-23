Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

