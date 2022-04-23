Convex Finance Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $25.96 or 0.00065241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $18.77 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.34 or 0.07397150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.79 or 1.00175042 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,830,176 coins and its circulating supply is 58,313,182 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

