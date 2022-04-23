Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $941,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

