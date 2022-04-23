Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.31% of Corteva worth $107,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,987,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,863. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

