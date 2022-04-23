CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $235,464.34 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,334 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $235,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 460,253 shares in the company, valued at $81,239,257.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85.

On Wednesday, April 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10.

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $165.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $114.93 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

