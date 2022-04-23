Cowen Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $210.05 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

