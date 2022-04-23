Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Up 1.9%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,135,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,813,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 339,217 shares of company stock valued at $434,679. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

