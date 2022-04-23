Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

