CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

