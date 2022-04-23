CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $679.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,997,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 58,837 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

