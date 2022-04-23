Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $75.91. 4,861,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

