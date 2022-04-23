Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.80. 1,906,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,544. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average of $349.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

