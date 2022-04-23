Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

UBER traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $30.83. 22,748,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,992,119. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.