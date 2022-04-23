Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

GE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

