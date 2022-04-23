Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $54.44 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6,996.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.68 on Friday, reaching $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

