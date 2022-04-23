Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

