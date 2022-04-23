Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,547. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

