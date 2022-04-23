Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,376 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

