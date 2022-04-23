Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $625,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

