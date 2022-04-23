Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 330 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,976. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

