Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.53. 593,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

