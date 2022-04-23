Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

AMP traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

