Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,618 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IWM stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.68. 35,639,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,497,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

