CUTcoin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and $6.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00038573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390147 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,016,404 coins and its circulating supply is 159,016,404 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.