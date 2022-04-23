D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives $17.66 Average PT from Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HEPS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 280,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,075. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

