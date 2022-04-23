Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

NYSE DQ traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

