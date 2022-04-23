Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.6% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.51% of Darling Ingredients worth $281,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,186. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

