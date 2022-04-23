Datamine FLUX Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,780.46 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $147,780.46 and $11,493.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.07434035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,788.82 or 0.99934647 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,214,046 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

