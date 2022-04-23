Dawn Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $133.26 million and $2.19 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

