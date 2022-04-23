Deeper Network Market Cap Tops $82.26 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and $1.23 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.01 or 0.07411234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,556.53 or 0.99816891 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

