DeFi Pulse Index 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $706,034.00 (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $100.14 million and approximately $706,034.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.14 or 0.00450681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

