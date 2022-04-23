Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($172.04) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Delivery Hero stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

