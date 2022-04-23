DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 3,190,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

