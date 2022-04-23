DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

