Depth Token Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $42,219.24 and approximately $46,327.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

