Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($64.30) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.45 ($68.23).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €41.74 ($44.88) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.10 and its 200-day moving average is €50.72.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.