Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,659 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

DLTR stock traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $167.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,861. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

