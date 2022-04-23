Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 81.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 19.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 49.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

