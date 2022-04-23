Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

