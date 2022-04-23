DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.05 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

