Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 112 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,306,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.
NYSE:CVS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,999. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
