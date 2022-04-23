Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 68 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

UPS stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

