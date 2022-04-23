Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,482. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

