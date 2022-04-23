Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 144 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.