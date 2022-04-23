Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

